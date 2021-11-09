BlueEx to Become Pakistan’s First Tech-Logistics Company to List on PSX

Universal Network Systems Limited (UNSL), a leading technology-driven e-commerce logistics company in Pakistan, has become the first tech-logistics company to make it to the list of Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

More popularly known with its brand name ‘BlueEx’, UNSL was established in 2005 as a domestic cargo consolidator. In 2011, it shifted its focus toward the e-commerce courier and logistics business. The company was the first in introducing the ‘Cash-on-Delivery” concept in Pakistan.

PSX has granted approval of UNSL to be listed on its GEM Board, a listing platform aimed at facilitating growth-oriented businesses whether small, medium, or greenfield businesses to raise capital to fund their growth and expansion plans.

UNSL will be the first company from the courier and logistics industry of Pakistan to be publicly listed as well as the second company to opt for the GEM Board. The company is aiming to issue 6,857,000 ordinary shares at a fixed price of Rs. 65/- per share to accredited investors as per applicable rules of PSX for the GEM Board. The subscription is scheduled for November 17–18, 2021.

UNSL is the only player in the e-commerce logistics space providing a full spectrum of 360-degree logistics, warehousing/fulfillment, cargo, and courier services, from First Mile pickup to Last Mile delivery, to its business partners.

Being the only IATA-certified courier company in Pakistan, UNSL has the exclusive cargo agency of Serene Air for its domestic time-sensitive cargo, as well as major international airline operators. It also has the most extensive capacity and network of warehousing across Pakistan.

UNSL is the sole franchisee of Aramex, one of the leading courier and logistic companies listed on the Dubai Financial Markets, for all business from/to Pakistan on the Aramex global network.

UNSL is currently engaged with several high-profile and prominent domestic and global customers in its different array of services and has a strong list of opportunities in place on which UNSL aims to capitalize in the next few years. Topline Securities Limited and Arif Habib Limited have been appointed as the Joint Lead Managers to the issue.