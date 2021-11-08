Advertisement

Bank Islami and Elahi Group File Compromise Agreement in Court

By ProPK Staff | Updated Nov 8, 2021 | 9:36 pm
Elahi Group | BankIslami | ProPakistani

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) and Elahi Group of Companies (EGC)/Zafar Agencies (ZA) have filed a compromise agreement in the Sindh High Court through which all liabilities will be settled and full closure and withdrawal of all pending complaints and litigation has been agreed on a no-fault basis between the parties. Accordingly, the matter stands fully resolved.

Advertisement

Both parties express their disappointment that a commercial dispute got dragged in with the law enforcement agencies, and both parties shall make concerted efforts to facilitate each other further strengthen their relations.

Also Read

ProPK Staff
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>