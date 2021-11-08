Bank Islami and Elahi Group File Compromise Agreement in Court

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) and Elahi Group of Companies (EGC)/Zafar Agencies (ZA) have filed a compromise agreement in the Sindh High Court through which all liabilities will be settled and full closure and withdrawal of all pending complaints and litigation has been agreed on a no-fault basis between the parties. Accordingly, the matter stands fully resolved.

Both parties express their disappointment that a commercial dispute got dragged in with the law enforcement agencies, and both parties shall make concerted efforts to facilitate each other further strengthen their relations.