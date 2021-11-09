Motorola Edge X Specifications Leaked Ahead of Announcement

Motorola teased its upcoming flagship device only a few days ago and we already have detailed info on its specifications. The flagship device in question is the Motorola Edge X (Chinese variant), which is expected to go global as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Folks over at TechnikNews have leaked detailed specifications for the Motorola Edge X which is codenamed ‘Rogue’ and has the model number XT2201. The phone also made rounds at the 3C certification platform recently.

According to the leak, the Moto Edge X will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898, which goes with the model number SM8450. The Snapdragon 898 is expected to become official at the end of November.

The chipset will be paired with 8 to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, but there will be no micro SD card slot. Its selfie camera will be a whopping 60MP shooter capable of 4K video recording. The main camera will be a 50MP OmniVision OV50A sensor which will be accompanied by a 50MP Samsung JN150 ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

It appears that we will not be getting a zoom camera on Motorola’s next flagship. However, the 5,000 mAh battery will carry support for 68W super-fast charging, which can fill up the battery cell to 50% in only 15 minutes. There will be no wireless or reverse wireless charging, no headphone jack, but it will have IP52 water resistance and stereo speakers.

Motorola Edge X is expected to go official in December in China, while the global version, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, is rumored to roll out in January.