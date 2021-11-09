OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Announced

OnePlus’s latest special edition phone is official and this time it is based on the Nord 2. The Chinese brand has taken the retro game route this time around and has combined the OnePlus Nord 2 with the classic video game Pac-Man.

Sadly, we don’t have any pictures of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition, but the company has confirmed its specifications and a few design elements. The special edition phone will have the same specifications as the original Nord 2 but will glow in the dark with endless Pac-Man references.

The phone has not gone for sale yet, but OnePlus was offering a lucky draw on its website on Monday. All you had to do was head to the company’s website and play Pac-Man to beat a certain high score. You would then be entered into the lucky draw automatically. Unfortunately, the offer has already ended and the company has even announced winners.

However, even if you missed the lucky draw, there is still good news. The special edition Nord 2 will only cost a few extra bucks over the original Nord 2. The phone will go for €529 in the UK, which is only €30 extra over the original model. OnePlus will also let you trade in your old phones in some regions across the globe.