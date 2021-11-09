Samsung Announces LPDDR5X DRAM for Smartphones with 30% Faster Speeds

Samsung is pushing the limits of smartphone chip technology once again with its newest LPDDR5X DRAM memory standard for smartphones and other applications. The company’s new generation of DRAM technology promises faster speeds and is expected to go into action in early 2022.

Advertisement

The previous generation of DRAM, LPDDR5, peaked at 6.4Gbps bandwidth, while LDRR5X carries a maximum bandwidth of 8.5Gbps, making it 1.3 times faster. These new memory chips are based on Samsung’s 14nm manufacturing process and it should be advantageous to portable devices too since it’s 20% more power-efficient than LPDDR5.

Samsung has already started working on 16GB LPDDR5X chips so it can produce 64GB memory packages for bigger machines. The company will also be working with different chip makers to make LPDDR5X common among smartphones and other devices. But it did not mention which companies it will be working with.

Since the Galaxy S20 and S21 feature LPDDR5 RAMs, we can expect to see LPDDR5X DRAMs on the company’s upcoming Galaxy S22 family of phones. Apple has used older generation LPDDR4X chips on its iPhone 13 series, so we do not expect them to go directly to LPDDR5X next year, but LPDDR5 instead.

We may also get to see LPDDR5X chips on Xiaomi’s next flagship, the Xiaomi 12, which is expected to break cover by the end of December this year.