Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition to Launch on January 4, S22 Series on February 8: Leak

Tipster Jon Prosser, who has a remarkable track record for tech leaks has another major piece of news for us. After leaking detailed live images of the S22 Ultra, Prosser now reports that the S21 Fan Edition (FE) is launching on January 4 while the S22 series is set for February 8.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Some reports over the past few weeks have claimed that the S21 FE will likely break cover during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next year, but this tipster’s report goes against them. He claims that Samsung will host two separate Galaxy Unpacked events for the S21 FE and S22 and both of them will be precisely one month apart.

He adds that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have no pre-order period and will directly go for sale on January 11, 2022, after a January 4 announcement at the Unpacked event. On the other hand, the S22 lineup will go for pre-orders as soon as it is announced on February 8 and should start shipping 10 days later.

He has even leaked the exact timing of the Galaxy Unpacked event for the S22 series. He says the event will start at 10 am EST, which is 8 pm Pakistan time.

As with any other leak, we would advise taking it with a grain of salt, but given Prosser’s previous leaks, the news is likely going to be true.