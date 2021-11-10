Babar Azam Reveals Whether He Will Drop Hasan Ali for Semi-Final

Pakistan has exceeded the expectations of the cricketing fraternity by winning five out five in the Super 12s stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green were the first team to book their place in the semi-final and will face Australia in the knock-out encounter on 11 November.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Matthew Hayden Inspired by Pakistan Cricket Team and Islam

Pakistan’s strength throughout the tournament has been their overall team performance with almost the entire team contributing towards the victories. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf have been the star players so far and there have been decent contributions from the rest of the team members as well.

One player that has not performed to his usual standards is the right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali. While he has not been woeful, he certainly has been the least effective bowler in the five matches so far. Pakistani cricket fans have not been pleased with Hasan’s performances and some have called for him to be dropped from the side.

ALSO READ England to Play 7 T20Is on Historic Tour of Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has fully backed Hasan and said that there is no chance that he will be dropped from the side. Babar said that Hasan is a big-match player and he can always count on Hasan to perform at the biggest stage. Babar said that Hasan is a match-winner and the whole team is backing him to perform in the upcoming matches.

While Hasan may have struggled in the mega event, his form over the past year has been exceptional. He is the leading Pakistani wicket-taker in T20s in the calendar year. He has taken 46 wickets at an average of 20.17 and an economy rate of 7.78 in 34 T20 matches in 2021.