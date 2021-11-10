Matthew Hayden Inspired by Pakistan Cricket Team and Islam

Legendary Australian batter and current batting consultant, Matthew Hayden has been taken aback by the sense of calmness and spirituality in Pakistan’s dressing room. Hayden revealed that this has been one of the most unforgettable moments in his life and the experience of sharing the dressing room with young Pakistani players has been a real eye-opener.

Advertisement

ALSO READ England to Play 7 T20Is on Historic Tour of Pakistan

Hayden is particularly moved by the sense of togetherness and spirituality in the team. He revealed that he recently sat down with Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and talked about Islam and the Holy Book, Quran.

“I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian. One follows Christ and the other Mohammad (PBUH), and in a sense never shall meet, but he [Rizwan] presented me with an English version of the Quran. We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizzy [Rizwan] is one of my favorite individuals, a champion human being,” Hayden said.

Hayden further revealed that the whole squad is humble and has not over celebrated their thumping victories in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He said that the goal of the entire team is clear and that is to win the T20 World Cup and each and every member of the squad is putting in their maximum effort to achieve the goal.

The 50-year old was also highly impressed with the open-mindedness of the players and their willingness to learn. He said that all the players possess raw talent and they are looking for an opportunity to learn new skills and grow as human beings. He appreciated the role of Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and his willingness to be coached even though he is one of the best batters in the world.

Hayden concluded that he has enjoyed every bit of his time as the batting consultant of the Pakistan cricket team.

Advertisement

Via Pressreader