Advertisement

Balochistan University is Closed Till Further Orders

By Rizvi Syed | Updated Nov 10, 2021 | 12:27 pm
Balaochistan University closed

Balochistan University (BU) has been closed till further orders, the university administration said in a notification on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The notice issued by the Registrar Office late on Tuesday said that varsity would remain closed from 10 November due to inevitable circumstances. As per the notification, all academic and administrative matters in the university will remain suspended.

ALSO READ

The development came hours after the students closed the gates of the university and boycotted the ongoing MA/MSc examinations in protest for two missing students. No teacher, staff member, or student was allowed to enter the university premises.

Student leaders said that they would keep the academic process closed until the missing persons are recovered. Two students, Sohail Baloch and Safi Baloch reportedly went missing from the varsity hostel several days ago.

ALSO READ

BU students shared their pictures on Twitter and demanded their immediate release.

According to one user, another student, Sohail Baloch, has been missing for eight days.

Advertisement

Protesting students said that they had taken up the issue with the university administration but it did not take any action, prompting them to protest.

On the other hand, newly-elected Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has formed a three-member parliamentary committee to hold talks with the students of Balochistan University. The committee will present its report within 24 hours after holding talks with the students.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>