Balochistan University is Closed Till Further Orders

Balochistan University (BU) has been closed till further orders, the university administration said in a notification on Tuesday.

The notice issued by the Registrar Office late on Tuesday said that varsity would remain closed from 10 November due to inevitable circumstances. As per the notification, all academic and administrative matters in the university will remain suspended.

The development came hours after the students closed the gates of the university and boycotted the ongoing MA/MSc examinations in protest for two missing students. No teacher, staff member, or student was allowed to enter the university premises.

University of Balochistan has been completely locked by students. All the academic activities along ongoing exams are boycotted by the students till the missing students released.#ReleaseSohailAndFassiehBaloch#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/VbzbMhg2ee — Hanif Baloch (@HanifJalal3) November 9, 2021

Student leaders said that they would keep the academic process closed until the missing persons are recovered. Two students, Sohail Baloch and Safi Baloch reportedly went missing from the varsity hostel several days ago.

BU students shared their pictures on Twitter and demanded their immediate release.

اوہ میرے خدا!!!!

یہ کیا ہورہا ہے؟ بلوچستان یونیورسٹی سے مزید دو طالب علم لاپتہ۔جمیل احمد اور عبدالرحمان کا تعلق نوشکی سے ہے اور وہ ہاسٹل میں رہائش پذیر تھے۔

وزیراعلیٰ نوٹس لے گا؟

صحافی حضرات کچھ بولیں گے؟@HamidMirPAK @Matiullahjan919 @ShafiNaqiJamie @Gulalai_Ismail pic.twitter.com/yH82vdrqD0 — Shakoor Baloch (@shakoorBSO) November 6, 2021

According to one user, another student, Sohail Baloch, has been missing for eight days.

Sohail Baloch, one of the top 15 students from all over Pakistan, has been missing for 8 days. The silence of the university of Balochistan administration in this regard is worrying.#ReleaseSohailAndSafiBaloch #ReleaseAllMissingPersons #ReleaseShafiullahBaloch pic.twitter.com/Is5WcB5bzE — AbdulRahman Baloch (@AbdulRa76923516) November 8, 2021

Protesting students said that they had taken up the issue with the university administration but it did not take any action, prompting them to protest.

On the other hand, newly-elected Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has formed a three-member parliamentary committee to hold talks with the students of Balochistan University. The committee will present its report within 24 hours after holding talks with the students.