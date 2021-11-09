COAS Praises HIT’s Role in Making Pakistan Self-Sufficient in Defense Production

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday and witnessed various facilities and research and development (R&D) projects.

Advertisement

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS expressed confidence in the HIT expertise and remarked, “self-reliance in defense production is the hallmark of any country and we are proud of the milestones achieved towards that end.”

ALSO READ CJP Gulzar Slams Govt’s Negligence That Has Turned Education Into Business

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on the HIT capabilities, the progress of ongoing projects, and the recently undertaken Balancing, Modernization, and Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units.

The COAS witnessed the recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm artillery gun barrel, ballistic/IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and up-gradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The COAS lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenization in modern technologies of tanks, artillery guns, and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles. He expressed his confidence in the expertise of HIT and appreciated the commitment of the Chairman, officers, and workforce of HIT to transforming it into a modern defense production industry for meeting requirements of the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) as per the international standards.

Earlier, on his arrival at HIT, the COAS was received by Chairman HIT, Major General Syed Aamer Raza.