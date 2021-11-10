Lahore and Karachi Had the Worst Air Quality in the World Today

Lahore has been declared as the city with the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

At the time of writing, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM 2.5) rating of 371 that categorizes air quality of the provincial capital as “hazardous”.

Note that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers air quality rating with PM 2.5 under 50 as “healthy”.

Moreover, the concentration of PM 2.5 particulates in Lahore stood at 321.2 micrograms/cubic meter, which is 32.1 times above the WHO acceptable air quality guideline value.

On Tuesday morning, Lahore was declared as the city with the worst air quality in the world as well. The city had a PM 2.5 rating of 508 that categorized the air quality of the provincial capital as “hazardous.”

Besides Lahore, Karachi has been declared as the city with the third-worst air quality in the world on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, Karachi recorded a PM 2.5 rating of 173 that categorizes air quality of the provincial capital as “unhealthy.” The PM 2.5 rating of Karachi is also way above the acceptable EPA limit.

Moreover, the concentration of PM 2.5 particulates in Karachi stood at 98.9 micrograms/cubic meter, which is 9.9 times above the WHO acceptable air quality guideline value.

Here are the 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world right now.