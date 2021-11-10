KP Announces Scholarships For Children of Education Department Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Employees Foundation (EEF) has announced scholarships for the children of employees of the provincial education department.

According to the official notification, merit-based scholarships will be awarded to talented students at matric, intermediate, and undergraduate levels.

Children of employees of the KP education department can apply for the EEF scholarships for the academic year 2021-22 before 31 January 2022.

Speaking in this regard, Admin Officer of EEF Ibadat Wardak said that Higher Education Department (HED), Elementary and Secondary Education (ESD), District Education Officers (DEOs), and principals of all educational institutes in the province have been directed to ensure that the maximum number of students apply for the scholarships.

How to Apply

Matric, intermediate, and undergraduate students in KP that are the children of the employees of the education department are eligible to apply for the merit-based EEF scholarships.

All they have to do is fill out the application form manually and send it to the Directorate of EEF located on Rano Garhi, Chamkani Chowk, GT Road, Peshawar.

Documents Required

The application should be accompanied by attested photocopies of the following documents:

DMCs of all educational degrees

Domicile

CNIC or B-form

Employee registration card of parent

CNIC of parent

Payslip of parent

Selection Criteria

The scholarships will be awarded to the students of 9th class on the basis of the academic result of 8th class, 10th class on the basis of 9th class, 11th class on the basis of matric, 12th class on the basis of 11th class, the first semester of bachelor degree on the basis of intermediate, and the remaining semesters of bachelor degree on the basis of preceding semesters.

Benefit

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of the quota reserved for each district, tribal district, gender, and class. The scholarships at matric, intermediate, and undergraduate levels will be Rs. 6,000 each.

Here is the application form for the scholarships of EEF.