Locally Assembled Proton Saga to Get More Features

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the locally assembled Proton Saga variants have started reaching dealerships across Pakistan. The news received a lot of attention from the car buyers who are eagerly looking forward to its availability in the market, due to its affordable price and a decent range of features.

In a promising announcement made by Al-Haj Proton, it has been revealed that the locally manufactured Saga will get additional features over the Completely Built-Up (CBU) variants. The features include:

A center console with an armrest to enhance comfort

Front parking sensors for parking ease

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guard for the bonnet

NVH guard on the boot lid

A strut tower brace to minimize body-roll

The additional features shall be offered in all Proton Saga variants and add more value to an already ‘strong value for money’ product.

About Saga

Proton Saga was launched in Pakistan earlier this year. It is a mini-sedan that is priced to compete with the likes of Suzuki Swift.

In Pakistan, Saga is offered in three variants, all of which can be had with one engine option – a naturally-aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox (depending on the variant).

The car is equipped with basic features such as dual front airbags, ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors, a seven-inch Smart Infotainment System, an anti-lock braking system, DRLs, stability control, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera.

