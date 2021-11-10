Poco M4 Pro 5G is Here With Better Cameras and Display

Poco M4 Pro 5G has arrived as a slight upgrade over the M3 Pro 5G that launched half a year ago. The M4 Pro 5G takes the same formula as the M3 Pro 5G, but upgrades almost every aspect including the display and cameras.

Design and Display

The display is slightly larger at 6.6-inches but with the same 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. However, the touch sampling has gone up to 240Hz and the screen is also brighter than before at 450 nits. It is still protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has the iconic Poco branding on the back like a few other M series phones.

Internals and Storage

There are slight upgrades under the hood with the Dimensity 810 SoC (up from Dimensity 700), which is simply a 6nm version of the latter. This is paired with 8GB of virtually expandable RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options based on UFS 2.2. The microSD card slot lets you expand storage by up to 1TB.

Android 12 has not rolled out widely yet, so you get Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on this phone. It should get Android 12 in early 2022, however.

Cameras

The 50MP camera upgrade from 48MP is nothing noteworthy, but the addition of an 8MP ultrawide camera is definitely worthy of praise. This camera setup can easily record 1080p videos at 30 and 60 FPS.

The selfie camera resolution was also doubled to 16MP.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery capacity is the same as before, but you get faster charging at 33W. It can charge the battery up to 100% in only an hour.

If you haven’t noticed yet, Poco M4 Pro 5G is simply the Redmi Note 11 with Poco branding. The European price tag is €230, but it should be cheaper once it arrives in Pakistan, which should not take long.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications