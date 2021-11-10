Prime Minister Imran Khan Appears Before Supreme Court in APS Attack Case

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed summoned him in connection with the Army Public School (APS) attack case.

The summons was issued during the hearing of a case pertaining to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attack on APS School in Peshawar in 2014 in which 147 people, including 132 students were massacred.

The hearing was called a day after the government announced a ‘complete ceasefire’ with the proscribed TTP.

Appearing before the court, Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the court of the progress made in the Army Public School Attack case.

The premier said that there is no ‘sacred cow’ in the country, and action will be taken against every culprit involved in the heinous attack.

“I believe in the rule of law,” the premier said in the court, adding that every order of the Supreme Court will be implemented in its letter and spirit.

“The satisfaction of the parents [who lost their children in the APS attack] is necessary,” said Justice Ahsan addressing the premier.

PM Imran recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) when the tragedy happened.

He said he had visited the victims’ families on the day of the incident, and also met the survivors in the hospital.

The CJP Gulzar remarked that parents do not demand any financial support from the government. All they want is justice for the lost lives.

“How did the entire security system collapse, and an incident of this stature happen?” the CJP asked, adding that no concrete action had been taken so far despite “our clear orders.”

The Prime Minister said that National Action Plan (NAP) was formed after the tragedy, under which several anti-terrorism operations were launched to completely comb off insurgents.

“The security situation of the country has improved significantly over the years. Before NAP, suicide attacks were taking place every day,” he added.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.

At the last hearing, the Chief Justice had assured the parents of the APS victims of the court’s full assistance.