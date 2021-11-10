Here’s How Many People Use BRT Peshawar Daily

More than 200,000 passengers use Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for commuting on a daily basis, TransPeshawar revealed on Tuesday.

TransPeshawar claimed that the main reason for the traffic increase at BRT is due to the high service maintained by the company and the opening of the educational institutions, offices, and markets after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

According to the TransPeshawar Spokesperson, Muhammad Umair Khan, more feeder routes would be made operational in a bid to meet the public demand and minimize traffic on Peshawar roads.

This would further increase the number of commuters using BRT.

Besides, the spokesperson said that with the launch of BRT, commuting has become convenient for the people, adding that citizens now prefer using the BRT service instead of their own personal vehicles.

Currently, BRT Peshawar with its fleet of 158 buses operates on nine routes, out of which the Express route is the most popular one accommodating thousands of passengers on a daily basis.

Despite the use of BRT Peshawar by the public, the traffic jams in the city are still common primarily due to a lack of civic sense and mismanagement of traffic by the relevant authorities.