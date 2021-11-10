Rizwan and Malik Likely to Miss Pakistan’s Semi-Final Against Australia

Pakistan’s opener, Mohammad Rizwan, and middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, are suffering from flu ahead of the semi-final clash against Australia. Renowned cricket journalist, Saj Sadiq, revealed this in a Twitter post earlier today.

According to the report, both the star cricketers did not participate in Pakistan’s training session held today in Dubai. While the fans worry about the duo’s participation in the big match, team management is hopeful that both the players will be fit for the clash against Australia.

It further added that the players got tested for COVID-19, however, the results came negative much to the relief of the Pakistani fans. The final decision on their inclusion will be taken before the match and if they are declared unfit for the semi-final, it will be a huge blow for the Pakistan cricket team.

Considering Pakistan have gone with the same team in all of the 5 matches, it will be a big challenge to balance the team combination for the high-octane clash. If the duo misses out, Haider Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed will slot into the playing XI.

Pakistan will lock horns with Australia at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time on Thursday, 12th November. The winner of the match will face New Zealand as they defeated England in today’s semi-final in Abu Dhabi. The Kiwis have qualified for the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time ever.