Former Sri Lankan Captain Names Pakistan As Favorites for T20 World Cup

Former Sri Lankan captain, Marvan Atapattu, has picked Pakistan as the favorites to win the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Atapattu believes that Pakistan’s familiarity with the conditions makes them the team to beat in the tournament.

Atapattu said that the conditions on offer in the UAE are pretty similar to those in Pakistan and Pakistan team already has played a lot of cricket in the country. He said there is no better team than Pakistan in these conditions as they know how the pitch will play in each match.

“The length to bowl and the shots to play, I think they can even do that in their sleep. They are so familiar with the conditions,” Atapattu stated.

He added that a really good team will have to play out of their skins to beat Pakistan in the tournament. He added that Pakistan’s raw talent and the way every team member has stepped up their game in the mega event has been remarkable to watch.

“If you tell me to choose a team out of the four semi-finalists, I will choose Pakistan to win the tournament,” Atapattu added.

Pakistan is the only side in the T20 World Cup to have won all of their matches as they defeated all the five teams in the Super 12s round. The Men in Green will face Australia in the all-important semi-final in Dubai on Thursday. The winner will go on to face New Zealand in the final of the competition scheduled to be held on Sunday, 14 November.