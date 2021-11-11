Here’s Pakistan’s Head to Head Record Against Australia

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday night. The two teams will battle it out to book their place against New Zealand in the final of the mega event.

Pakistan have been the team to beat in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a thumping ten-wicket win over arch-rivals India before defeating New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland to finish at the top of Group 1. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and will look to continue their dominance in the all-important encounter.

Australia, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Prior to the start of the tournament, they were considered underdogs to make it to the semi-finals but they managed to qualify in style. They only lost one match in the tournament, that too to their arch-rivals and pre-tournament favorites, England. They will be looking to continue their momentum and book their place in their T20 World Cup final for the second time.

Both Pakistan and Australia have shared intense battles in the T20 format over the years. The two teams have had some historic matches in the T20 World Cups and both teams will be determined to get another big win under their belt.

Let’s have a look at the head to head record between Pakistan and Australia:

The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions. The Men in Green have been dominant in the format, having won 13 matches including one in super over, and lost 9 matches. They will look to continue their dominance and pull their lead even further ahead.

The two teams have met 6 times in T20 World Cups. Both the teams share the honors as they have won 3 matches each. Pakistan won the first encounter between the two sides in the inaugural edition of the tournament while Australia defeated them twice in the 2010 edition of the tournament, first in the group stage and then in the semi-final in an agonizing way for the Pakistani cricket fans.

Pakistan then defeated Australia in the 2012 and 2014 editions of the tournament before losing their last encounter in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

