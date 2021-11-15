ECC Recommends PPRA to Relax Rules for Urea Import

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has recommended Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to give exemption to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) from its rules to republish tender for procuring urea from abroad.

Advertisement

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, chaired the ECC meeting on Monday, wherein several important decisions were made. Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over the Technical Advisory Committee meeting of the ECC.

ALSO READ PM Displeased Over Slow Progress on Development Projects in Balochistan

According to details, the Ministry of Industries and Production had tabled a summary, seeking relaxation of PPRA rules for import of urea. The ECC, after due deliberation, recommended PPRA to give exempt TCP of its rules due to emergency to republish the tender for the procurement of urea till fetching of low prices during the Rabi session-2021-22.

The ECC also deliberated, in detail, on another summary of the Ministry of Industries and Production on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) policy 2021-25. The policy framework is based on reforming the policy and regulatory environment and addressing the SME market constraints on both the demand and supply sides.

The ECC also considered and approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs):

Rs. 10 billion during FY 2021-22 under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP)

Rs. 338 million during FY 2021-22 in favor of National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

Funds of Rs. 5.85 billion in favor of Housing and Works to execute development schemes in Sindh and Baluchistan Provinces under (SAP)

Funds of Rs. 1.08 billion from PSDP to Interior Division for further release to ICT Administration

Rupee Cover Budget against $200 million (Equivalent to Pak Rs. 35 billion) out of $500 million committed by Asian Development Bank for procurement of COVID-19 Vaccine and Ancillary Goods and Services

Rs. 134.783 billion for payment to IPPs on the second installment (60%) as per payment mechanism

Rs. 4.785 billion in favor of Elections Commission of Pakistan for the conduct of Local Government Elections in all provinces and for periodical revision of electoral rolls

ALSO READ Govt Mulls Over Rewarding Best Performing Ministries

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers attended the meeting.