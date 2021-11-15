PM Displeased Over Slow Progress on Development Projects in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on development projects under the Southern Balochistan Development Package (SBDP).

Chairing a high-level meeting on the weekend, the premier directed the SBDP’s Apex Committee, headed by Chief Minister Balochistan, to hold a meeting every month to review the progress of development projects under the initiative.

PM also directed SBDP’s Execution Committee to hold a meeting fortnightly to expedite the work on 200 projects worth Rs. 655 billion under the program.

During the meeting, the premier lamented that the people of Balochistan have suffered for a long time due to a lack of development projects in the province, urging the meeting’s participants to suggest measures to drastically improve the lives of the province’s population.

Besides, PM ordered relevant authorities to complete the development work of Turbat Airport and two nursing colleges in Gwadar and Turbat at the earliest.

He also recommended CM Balochistan start a comprehensive media campaign to project the development initiatives launched by the provincial government for the betterment of the public.