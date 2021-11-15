PM Rejects OGRA’s Proposal for Another Hike in Petroleum Prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the summary forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which sought yet another increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Advertisement

Therefore, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs. 145.82 per liter, diesel at Rs. 142.62 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs. 116.53 per liter, and light diesel at Rs. 114.07 till the end of the month.

ALSO READ Privatization of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) Reaches Final Stages

While an official notification in this regard will be issued shortly, sources within the PM’s Office have disclosed that the premier rejected OGRA’s summary in order to provide relief to the masses.

Note here that PM’s Finance Advisor, Shaukat Tarin, on Sunday warned the public to gear up for another hike in the prices of petroleum products as the government failed to stop Pakistani Rupee’s freefall against the US Dollar.

He claimed that the government has already provided enough subsidy on the petroleum prices by bringing down the sales tax to 1.6% from a whopping 17% from more than three years ago.

ALSO READ Asad Umar Reveals the Number of People Vaccinated Under RED Campaign

Earlier this month, the government had approved a record increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Advertisement

The development shocked everyone as it came just a day after the premier announced the country’s biggest relief package worth Rs. 120 billion that is expected to directly impact 130 million people.