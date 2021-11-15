Redmi GM Teases The Next Big Update for Xiaomi Phones

Everyone was expecting to see MIUI 13 earlier this year, but instead, we got the Enhanced Edition of MIUI 12.5 a few months after MIUI 12.5 itself. Moving forward, the company confirmed MIUI 13 for the end of this year and now the brand has started teasing its arrival once again.

Redmi GM Lu Weibing has taken it to Weibo to tease the possible launch of MIUI 13. He says “MIUI 12.5 is here, can MIUI 1x be far behind?”

Check out his Weibo post below.

We don’t have a precise launch date yet, but if we were to guess it will likely happen with the launch of Xiaomi 12. Xiaomi 12 is expected to go official soon after Qualcomm announces its next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 898 which will likely launch on November 30 or early December during the company’s Tech Summit.

So there is a high chance that we will get to see MIUI 13 sometime in December and it makes sense to launch it with a new flagship device.

MIUI 13 is rumored to bring a lot of new features and enhancements such as iOS-like widgets, Smart Toolbox, Front Camera Assistant, MIUI Pure Mode, Memory Extension, MIUI+ features, and much more. As always, we will probably also see performance improvements and privacy features.