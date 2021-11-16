Telenor Signs MOU with Sehat Kahani to Offer Digital Healthcare Solutions

Telenor Pakistan, via its Velocity program, has collaborated with Sehat Kahani, a telemedicine startup, to bring quality and affordable digital healthcare solutions to the masses of Pakistan.

The collaboration was recently celebrated through a memorandum of understanding at Telenor Campus, 345, in Islamabad in the presence of well-reputed and seasoned personalities and professionals from various sectors.

Sehat Kahani is a health tech enterprise that connects patients to doctors using audio and video-based telemedicine solutions. It has a network of 35 e-health clinics all over Pakistan for low-income communities and a mobile application for round-the-clock video consultations with doctors at subsidized rates.

Till date, Sehat Kahani has catered to more than half a million patients nationwide.

On this occasion, Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer at Telenor Pakistan, commented, “Telenor Pakistan is committed to empowering societies while harnessing the potential of digital. Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is a step towards the same. Together, as a digital enabler, we intend to make healthcare accessible for the masses, whenever and wherever possible.”

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer for Sehat Kahani, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, added, “Many Pakistanis do not get healthcare in our country due to lack of access, affordability, and quality. Sehat Kahani will now provide quality online doctors to 49 million Telenor Pakistan customers enabling them to pay for consultations using their mobile balance through Direct Operator Billing.”

“We are confident that the subsidized cost of the consultations will further increase the reach of the service to the masses and more and more Pakistanis will be able to benefit from quality healthcare,” she added.

Telenor Velocity offers startups equity-free support for four months. The program is enabling Pakistan’s tech startups to co-create digital products and services, scaling them on Telenor’s digital assets.

The enrolled start-ups in each cohort benefit from domain-expert coaching, data analytics, product development support, access to global partners, and mentor network.