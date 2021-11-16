Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition Leaks With Camera and Chipset Details

Xiaomi added new models to the Mi 11 series from last year. Besides the base Mi 11, we also got to see the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, and a few others. But this time we may see a new model completely unheard of.

A new report from Xiaomiui claims that Xiaomi is working on not just the 12 Ultra, but a 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition as well. These two devices are reportedly codenamed Loki and Thor.

The report adds that the Loki phone (12 Ultra Enhanced Edition) will be based on the Thor smartphone (12 Ultra) and the Thor will be based on Zeus. The Zeus phone is expected to launch in China as the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Loki smartphone will reportedly have an under-display selfie camera, much like the Mi Mix 4. The Mi Mix 4 was the first Xiaomi phone to introduce that technology and there has been no phone to do so again. The Loki phone is now expected to improve on this feature next year.

It is also possible that the Loki smartphone will launch as the Mi Mix 5 and not the 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition.

We have already reported on the possible specifications of these phones before. All phones in Xiaomi’s 12 series are expected to sport the Snapdragon 898 with 50MP cameras on the back and lightning-fast charging speeds. These 50MP cameras will also have massive zoom capabilities, especially on the Ultra and Ultra Enhanced models.