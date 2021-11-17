A Xiaomi Phone With Snapdragon 870 Appears in China

An unnamed Xiaomi phone has just made rounds at the Chinese TENAA certification platform. This handset carries the model number 2112123AC and this isn’t the first time we have seen these numbers on certifications websites.

Advertisement

Some believe that this smartphone could be one of the models in the upcoming Xiaomi 12 lineup, but that is probably unlikely since Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship phones always have the latest and greatest Qualcomm hardware. And cheaper phones in a flagship lineup show up a few months later so it would be unusual for them to show up on TENAA so soon.

The TENAA listing shows that this mysterious phone will sport the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is more common in Redmi’s affordable flagships. Further, it will also support 67W fast charging, but there is no mention of battery capacity. Chances are that it’s a Redmi K series device instead.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station talked about this specific Xiaomi phone with the model number 2112123AC a few weeks back. He said that the 2112123AC will be a China-exclusive device while the 2112123C will go global under the Redmi brand name.

Since this mysterious Xiaomi phone has already appeared on TENAA, it should not be long before more details surface on the internet. Stay tuned for updates.