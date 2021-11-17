IBCC Starts Digital Verification of Equivalence Certificates for Foreign Degrees

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), the body which grants equivalence to foreign qualifications with corresponding Pakistani Certificates, has decided to start digital verification of equivalence certificates.

The decision has been taken on the directives of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood during a meeting of IBCC held in Islamabad recently.

During the meeting, Secretary IBBC Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said that IBCC is developing software that will verify if the equivalence certificates are genuine.

Apart from students, the step will facilitate universities, foreign offices, employers, and all other stakeholders, saving precious time that gets wasted during the manual verification.

Students and other stakeholders can also apply for the digital verification of equivalence certificates from anywhere in the world and they will no longer be required to visit IBCC for their verification.

Dr. Mallah said that IBCC has employed technology to automate all of its processes with the aim to increase transparency and improve service delivery.

Last year in November, IBCC launched the online facility for the verification of equivalence and attestation certificates.

This facility enabled the students to apply for the verification of equivalence certificates online instead of applying manually. IBCC also partnered with a courier company that is responsible for collecting and returning the applications at the doorsteps of the students.