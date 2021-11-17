Women University Swabi’s 11 Departments Closed Over Failure to Pay Rent

11 departments of Women University Swabi (WUS) have been closed because the university failed to pay the building rent to Swabi Model School (SMS).

Advertisement

According to the officials, Swabi Model School rented a building to WUS in Kota village where almost 11 departments were operational for quite a few years, however, WUS owed Rs. 6.4 million rent to the school.

“On Monday, after repeated warnings, the SMS staff closed down all the 11 departments working in its building and didn’t allow the students to enter,” revealed another official.

The official further informed that WUS is going through a financial crisis like many other universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Swabi Model School was built in Kota village by the then education minister, Fazal Ali Haqqani, during the MMA government. It was earlier named Fazal Ali Haqqani School, however, the ANP government renamed it Swabi Model School.

Swabi Model School was built on a large building, thus it rented some part of it to WUS which set up 11 departments in the building in which many female students were enrolled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ HEC Takes a U-Turn on Claims of Poor Performance of Major Universities

Due to non-payment of rent, Swabi Model School has now decided to close down the departments of WUS functioning in its premises.