Matthew Hayden Sends Heartiest Wishes in Urdu for Pakistan Team

Australian batting great, Matthew Hayden, who has returned to his country after completing his stint as a batting consultant with the Pakistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup, has sent his heartiest wishes for the team.

Hayden wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter in Urdu.

“Assalam o alaikum Pakistan! I am serving the mandatory quarantine in Brisbane at the moment but my heart is beating for all the players and support staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka,” the legend wrote on Twitter.

اسلام و علیکم پاکستان!

میں برسبین کے قرنطینہ سینٹر میں بیٹھا اپنی آئیسولیشن مکمل کر رہا ہوں مگر میرا دل ڈھاکہ میں موجود پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے تمام کھلاڑیوں اور اسپورٹ اسٹاف کے ساتھ جڑا ہے.

میری تمام تر نیک تمنائیں پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ ہیں.

شاباش لڑکو! چھا جاؤ

پاکستان زندہ باد pic.twitter.com/SUUAueSbun — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) November 18, 2021

“I wish the team all the best of luck. Come on champs, you can do it. Pakistan Zindabad,” he concluded.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed Saqlain Mushtaq, Matthew Hayden, and Vernon Philander as head coach, batting, and bowling consultants, respectively, for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Hayden excused himself from extending the contract for the back-to-back series against Bangladesh and West Indies, whereas Saqlain and Philander agreed. The two are currently in Dhaka with the Pakistan cricket team.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will commence on Friday, 19 November, in Dhaka. This will be followed by a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played in Chittagong (26-30 November) and the second Test in Dhaka (4-8 December).