Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for Under-19 Cricket World Cup

The 2022 Under-19 T20 World Cup is set to commence from 14 January in the Caribbean. The tournament will feature 16 teams which include the likes of Pakistan, India, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and other top cricketing nations. New Zealand were initially a part of the tournament decided to pull out due to the quarantine restrictions and have been replaced by Scotland.

The two-week tournament will feature young and upcoming stars from all over the world as they look to make their mark in the international arena and continue their journey to top-level cricket.

Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups containing four teams each. The top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament and the winner of each semi-final will go head to head in the final which is scheduled to be played on 5 February at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Pakistan have been placed in Group C alongside Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe. Their first match of the tournament will be played against Papua New Guinea on 15 January. They will play their second match against Afghanistan on 20 January and their final group match will be against Zimbabwe on 22 January. All three of Pakistan’s matches in the group stages will be played in two of the three grounds in Trinidad and Tobago.

Here is the full schedule for Pakistan:

Fixture Date Venue Pakistan vs Papua New Guinea 15 January 2022 Queen’s Park Oval Pakistan vs Afghanistan 20 January 2022 Brian Lara Cricket Academy Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 22 January 2022 Queen’s Park Oval

Here is the Schedule for the knockouts: