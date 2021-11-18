Pakistan to Present its 2nd Voluntary National Review at the UN in July 2022

Pakistan has made notable headway in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Pakistan enlisted for the upcoming UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) event, where the country would present its 2nd Voluntary National Review report in July 2022. Pakistan will be covering all the five dimensions, Social, Economic, Environmental, Governance, and Partnerships.

The review report will be prepared after intensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders that include federal ministries, provincial/regional P&DDs, provincial/regional line departments, provincial/regional SDGs units, private sector, academia, think tanks, media, international development partners, civil society organizations, the international community, local governments, and the parliamentarians.

SDGs Section and federal SDGs unit of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) kicked off consultative meeting on ‘Voluntary National Review (VNR-2022).’ They had comprehensive deliberations with all the sections on the VNR and the template they are following.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Shabnam Sarfraz, Member Social Sector MoPD&SI. During this consultative meeting, the participants were briefed about VNR 2022 guidelines, timelines, data templates, the importance of VNR-2022, the formulation process, and the way forward.

Chief of SDGs Section, M. Ali Kemal, while emphasizing the process of VNR apprised the sections that Pakistan is now able to report on 133 National SDGs indicators. The SDGs status report is prepared by the federal SDGs unit in coordination with all the provincial/regional units, ministries, and PBS.

Following the timelines and checklists, a national-level consultation is planned for December 2021, where all the stakeholders will be invited.