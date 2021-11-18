Pakistan’s Exports to Canada Rose 32% From Jan-Sept 2021

Pakistan’s total exports to Canada have registered an impressive 32 percent increase in the first nine months of the ongoing calendar year.

This was revealed during an online public forum-cum-ekatchehry organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Canada, along with its Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, to take up questions and concerns of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada about consular and public services offered by the Government of Pakistan.

During the forum, it was mentioned that total exports from Pakistan to Canada during the January-September 2021 period had increased by 32 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. As per figures shared by Statistics Canada, during the Jan-Sep 2021 period, total exports from Pakistan to Canada amounted to $313 million as compared with exports of $237.1 million during the same period last year.

To another question, the members of the Pakistani community were informed that a series of educational webinars and e-workshops were being planned by the Pakistan High Commission in Canada. He said the first such webinar involving educational experts and consultants from Canada and Pakistan would be held on 23 November 2021.

The purpose of the webinars will be to explore opportunities and prospects for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in Canada under the Student Direct Stream launched by the Government of Canada to fast-track visa processing for students from certain countries, including Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing the public forum, Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada, Ameer Khurram Rathore, said that the Government of Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran considered the role and contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the development of Pakistan as extremely important.

It was in the spirit of recognizing their role in national development that the overseas Pakistanis had been granted the right to vote in the next election after the passage of The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday, he added.

During the forum, Consul General of Pakistan Toronto, Abdul Hameed, Consul General of Pakistan Montreal, Ishtiak Akil, and Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver, Janbaz Khan, addressed various questions and concerns about a host of issues, including online issuance of power of attorney, issuance of NICOP to children born in Canada, use of Roshan Digital Accounts and promotion of international tourism, particularly religious and medical tourism, in Pakistan.