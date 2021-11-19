Jazz Breaks All PTA Complaint Records in October 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15313 complaints from telecommunication consumers against different telecommunication operators in October 2021.

Advertisement

Jazz made a new record with the highest-ever complaints and the biggest share of the total complaints in a single month.

Jazz topped the chart with 6746 complaints which are 44.05 percent of the total 15313 complaints received during this period, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Earlier this month, millions of customers were left stranded without any option to top up or manage their accounts as Jazz servers remained offline for days. ALSO READ 71M Jazz Customers Suffer as Company Servers Remain Offline for Several Days

Telenor stood at the second position as a telecom operator with 4529 complaints which is 29.576 percent of the total Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) related complaints.

Zong was third with 2,892 i.e. 18.88 percent of the total complaints. Ufone had 1,140 complaints against its various services, which make up 7.44 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment.

Advertisement

PTA also received 770 complaints against basic telephony, of which 762 were addressed during October 2021. Furthermore, 299 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 285 were addressed.