AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Drug for Those Who Can’t Get Existing Vaccines Shows Good Results

Preliminary results of the phase-III clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s one-time double-dose intravenous preventative COVID-19 anti-body drug have revealed that the therapy offers considerable protection against symptomatic Coronavirus infection.

Advertisement

Known as Evusheld or AZD7442, the UK-based pharmaceutical company has developed this therapy for people who do not respond well to existing Coronavirus vaccines.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Orders Private Companies to Call 50% of Staff on Alternative Days

According to details, Evusheld offers 77% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 three months after receiving it. It gives 83% protection against symptomatic infection of the deadly viral disease six months after receiving it.

The landmark treatment also reduces the risk of severe symptomatic Coronavirus infection by 88% if it is administered within the first three days of a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

More About the Trials

AstraZeneca enrolled 5,200 participants who never contracted Coronavirus previously for the phase-III clinical trials of Evusheld. They were split into two random groups, with one participant receiving a placebo for every two receiving Evusheld.

ALSO READ Motorola G200 is a Flagship Killer With a 144Hz Display and Snapdragon 888+

All participants belonged to high-risk groups, even though high-risk groups have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus on a priority. They were unvaccinated, immunocompromised, and on medication for an autoimmune disease or an organ transplant.

Advertisement

Since they were at high risk of contracting Coronavirus given the fact they were unvaccinated, they were kept in cancer care units during the phase-III clinical trials of Evusheld.