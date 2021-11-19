Renowned Islamic Scholars Declare Smoking as Impermissible

Renowned Islamic scholars have issued a Fatwa, an Islamic ruling given on an issue by either a recognized authority or scholar, declaring smoking as impermissible, undesirable, and unlawful.

Advertisement

The ruling was issued during a National Conference on Islamic Injunctions on Smoking that was organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on 18 November in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Tim Paine Steps Down From Australian Captaincy Over Explicit Text Scandal

Addressing the conference, scholars argued that smoking bears a negative impact on human health. Smokers not only endanger their lives but they put the lives of their families in danger as well.

Chairman CII, Qibla Ayaz, said that the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Nasr Farid Wasil, in 2000 had declared smoking as forbidden in Islam due to its harmful impacts on human health.

PTI MNA and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that smoking has caused a lot of diseases in society including chronic lung and heart problems and different types of cancers, adding that smoking causes 170,000 deaths in Pakistan annually.

Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Pakistan, Malik Imran Ahmed, lamented that youngsters in the country are taking up smoking at an alarming pace, adding that around 1,200 children between the ages of 6 and 15 years start smoking every day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ OMC’s Warn of Further Defaults Over Strict Lending Policies by Banks

Quoting a study from 2019, he said that the tobacco industry contributes Rs. 120 billion to Pakistan’s total tax revenue while the burden on the healthcare system due to smoking-related disease is Rs. 615 billion.

He called on the government to take robust measures to eradicate smoking from society and declare the sale of tobacco products illegal in the light of the recent Fatwa.