Honor CMO Teases 60 Series Smartphones

Honor is ready for the launch of its latest smartphone series. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the company Jiang Hairong-Harrison in a post shared on his official Weibo account hinted at the release of a new smartphone on November 22nd (today).

Hairong-Harrison teased the latest release with images showcasing a starry sky, exclaiming (Google Translate) “the 2021 mobile phone looks worth the ceiling.”

The shared post features three images suggesting a special night sky mode.

Many speculate the upcoming device to be the Honor 60 series. Previous reports have hinted at the release of the series later in the year.

Past leaks shared teaser images illustrating the outline of the smartphone with a starry background. The announcement by Hairong-Harrison somewhat confirms the release of the Honor 60 series.

Finer details are yet to be announced by the company. Earlier reports have pointed to the release of three models: a base, a Pro, and an SE variant.

Speculations and leaks suggest that the latest release will be accompanied by 66W fast charging for the vanilla version and the Pro model. The SE version will be equipped with 40W fast charging.

The smartphones have already passed the Chinese 3C certification, while Honor has yet to officially announce the release of the latest series.