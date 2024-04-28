PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

OFFICIAL: Pakistan Appoints Separate Red-Ball and White-Ball Foreign Head Coaches

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 28, 2024 | 2:37 pm

Pakistan has made significant strides in its cricketing strategy, appointing Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches while interim head coach, Azhar Mahmood will be the permanent assistant coach in all formats.

Kirsten, designated for white-ball cricket, will lead the team until the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Gillespie, set to helm the red-ball format, will commence his role before the Test series against Bangladesh in August 2024. Both coaches are appointed for a two-year term.

Kirsten, currently engaged with the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024, will transition to his new responsibility before the T20 World Cup, bringing invaluable experience from coaching stints with India and South Africa.

Gillespie, celebrated for his prowess in fast bowling, will inject fresh energy into Pakistan’s Test squad, beginning his tenure with the Bangladesh series.

The appointment of these seasoned mentors underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strategic planning and long-term success in cricket.

With Kirsten and Gillespie at the helm, Pakistan anticipates a revitalization of its cricketing fortunes across formats, igniting hope and excitement among fans for the journey ahead.

