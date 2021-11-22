Supernet Gets Rs. 100 Million Projects by Strategic Organization

Supernet Limited (Supernet) has been awarded three equipment supply projects consisting of equipment and services in the domains of satellite communications, telecommunications, and power with a combined equivalent value of Rs. 100 million.

The projects have been awarded by a strategic organization, thereby expanding the customer base of its telecommunications and defense business unit.

The equipment and associated support and warranty services shall support the customer’s large communications network in the country. Supernet has already successfully delivered one project in totality. The second project is on track to be completed by the end of November 2021, with the third project expected to reach completion in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Though it is an established fact now that there are lengthy delays due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips and disruptions in international shipping and logistics, Supernet, through the strength of its partnerships in the supply chain and prudent project planning, has effectively addressed these delays to the satisfaction of the customer.

Ali Akhtar, Head of BU Telecoms and Defense at Supernet, said “We are thrilled to have been awarded these projects with each one being awarded through a competitive bidding process resulting in our solutions being picked as the best techno-commercial ones. We have successfully been able to onboard a new client, widening our customer base, and we’ve done it by winning significant business right off the bat. We are, as always, grateful to our customers for their trust and confidence in us as well the cooperation of our partners in our supply chain.”

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrators, has been operating since 1995. Supernet offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise, and Government entities. Supernet’s “Connectivity” products and services include a broad spectrum of Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fiber optics, microwave, and radios.

In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cybersecurity, power, networking, and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity” initiative, thereby offering a richer portfolio of solutions and services to customers. For more information, please visit www.super.net.pk