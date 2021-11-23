Babar Azam Answers Most Googled Questions About Him [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is certainly the most popular cricket star in the world currently. The classy batter has made a name for himself for breaking various batting records on the field which has gained him a massive fan following around the cricketing world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Becomes the Most Successful T20I Team This Year

While Babar’s exploits in the cricketing field are well-known to his fans, his personal life off the field also intrigues his fans. In a bid to bring fans closer to Babar, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account released a video on their YouTube channel, where they asked Babar to answer the most ‘Googled’ questions about him.

Babar, in his usual humorous way, answered all the questions.

The most googled question about Babar Azam was ‘Where does Babar Azam live?’ Babar replied that almost everyone who follows him knows that he lives in Lahore. Babar said that Lahore is a wonderful place to live and the most famous part about the city is the love for food. He further said that Lahore has been known to produce legendary cricketers for the country as well.

ALSO READ Dahani’s Emotional Video Call With His Mother Before Debut Goes Viral

‘When is Babar Azam getting married?’ was also one of the most googled questions about Pakistan’s captain. Babar said that this decision lies in the hands of his parents but he is not looking to get married at the moment as he is solely focused on playing cricket.

Watch the entertaining video below: