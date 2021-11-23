Pakistan Becomes the Most Successful T20I Team This Year

Pakistan cricket team’s commanding 3-0 victory over Bangladesh their the T20I series has made them the most successful T20I side in the calendar year as it surpassed South Africa with the most wins in 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PCB to Advertise for Head Coaching Position After Bangladesh Series

Pakistan’s thrilling last-ball victory in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh was their 17th victory in the calendar year. This was also their 8th win in the previous 9 T20Is. Babar XI’s only loss was against Australia in the high-octane semi-final clash in the recently concluded 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Green have played 26 matches in the calendar year and they have won 17 and lost only 6 while 3 matches against West Indies ended in No Result due to persistent rain.

South Africa follows Pakistan in most T20I wins in the calendar year with 15 victories so far. World-cup runners-up, New Zealand is in third with 13 victories while Bangladesh is fourth with 11 victories in 2021.

Most Wins in 2021:

Team Matches Won Lost No Result Pakistan 26 17 6 3 South Africa 23 15 8 – New Zealand 23 13 10 – Bangladesh 27 11 16 – England 17 11 6 – Australia 22 10 12 – India 16 10 6 – West Indies 22 9 9 3 Sri Lanka 20 8 12 – Zimbabwe 17 6 11 – Afghanistan 8 5 3 – Ireland 14 5 9 –

ALSO READ Dahani’s Emotional Video Call With His Mother Before Debut Goes Viral

Pakistan has been in a terrific run of form in the shortest format of the game recently. The team was one of the best in the 2021 T20 World Cup as Babar’s men registered five victories in the Super 12s stage of the tournament, defeating the likes of India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the first three encounters.

Their recent whitewash of Bangladesh was highly impressive as well as they were the first team to beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh for over two years. Previously, Bangladesh had defeated both T20 World Cup finalists, Australia and New Zealand convincingly at home.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s next T20I series will be played against West Indies in December. The Green Shirts will be determined to continue their rich vein of form and finish the year as the team with most wins in T20Is.