Bangladesh Captain’s Sportsman Spirit Wins the Hearts of Cricket Fans

Pakistan achieved a historical milestone as they became the first team to whitewash Bangladesh in a T20I series in Bangladesh. While Pakistan won the first two matches relatively comfortably, the third T20I went down to the wire as both the teams battled hard to win the final match of the series.

The last over of Pakistan’s run chase in the third T20I engrossed the fans as it contained a lot of drama. With Pakistan requiring 8 of the final over, Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah took it upon himself to deliver for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah used all his experience to dismiss three Pakistani batters in the over while conceding just one maximum on his first five balls. The last ball was where the already extraordinary over took yet another sharp turn.

On the final ball of the match, Pakistan’s all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, backed out midway through the delivery as he was not ready. Mahmudullah used all of his experience and cunningly bowled the delivery from behind the stumps but failed to see if the batter was ready or not.

As Nawaz backed out of the delivery, the ball hit the stumps and a few of the Bangladeshi players celebrated but the umpire halted the play and declared the delivery as a dead ball. Mahmudullah, to his credit, did not complain about the decision and showed true sportsman spirit by going back to his marker to deliver the final ball.

Mohammad Nawaz struck the last ball for a four to hand Pakistan a five-wicket victory.

Mahmudullah’s amazing display of sportsman spirit earned him the plaudits as the cricketing fraternity took to social media to commend him on his utmost respect for the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mahmudullah deserves a lot of credit for some great sportsmanship for agreeing to re-bowl the last ball. Quite a few bowlers in that situation would have said tough that is out #BANvsPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 22, 2021

@Mahmudullah30 is a true sportsman and a worthy leader of the @BCBtigers. I am big fan of him. He led #Bangladesh team from the front in @ICC T20 World Cup. https://t.co/Fz8Sr8Q6J6 — Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) November 23, 2021

He is great person — Syed Talha Saghir (@SyedTalhaSaghir) November 22, 2021

True. He out thought Nawaz. A True sportsman spirit. — Uzatal Khan (@Uzatal) November 22, 2021

The whole Bangladeshi team & supporters deserve appreciation!! — Tahir Masood (@iTahirMasood) November 23, 2021

True. This is called sportsmanship — Tariq (@taariqusman) November 22, 2021

While many fans appreciated Mahmudullah’s gesture, other fans were not impressed as they said that umpire had already called it a dead ball and Mahmudullah did not have any other choice but to bowl again.

What else could he have done sir? Refused to bowl? — Malik Usman (@usman_game) November 23, 2021

Although he is actually a pretty nice person, but that is totally nothing that he should be appreciated about because that was fine to the umpire and Nawaz actually wasn't ready to play I think — S.A.H (@SAHTPW1) November 22, 2021

Lets not get into the fact whether the delivery was fair or not. But it was not even Mahmadullah's call to re-bowl the delivery when it was called a dead ball by the umpire. Nothing against Mahmadullah he must be a great person and definitely is a quality batsman. — 🗯️عماد أحمد (@Ummadah) November 22, 2021