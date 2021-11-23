PCB is Considering 2 Possible Dates for PSL 7 Draft

The players’ draft for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to take place in December. According to Geo News, the draft will be conducted during the second week of December. The officials have already been asked to start the preparations.

Tentative dates for the ceremony are 8 to 10th December, with the venue yet to be decided, said an inside source from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Initially, the board was considering holding the draft in Karachi however, due to the West Indies tour of Pakistan, the proposal was rejected. PCB is now considering the National High-Performance Centre as the venue for the draft with an option of staging the ceremony in the open air due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The seventh edition of PSL’s T20 tournament is expected to kick off in the fourth week of January next year. The first phase of the tournament will be staged in Karachi, while the second leg of the tournament will kick off in Lahore.

Moreover, several players are also likely to switch teams in the upcoming edition of the league. Babar Azam is likely to lead Karachi Kings, while new faces are likely to emerge as leaders in other franchises as well.

Over the years, PSL as a T20 league has emerged as one of the best in the world. It has immensely contributed to bringing forward the top talent in cricket at a national level as well as getting our national talent well-acquainted with several world-class players.