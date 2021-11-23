Babar Azam Reveals His Cricketing Idol

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is widely considered one of the greatest batters of the current generation. Hailed as one of the best limited-overs batters in Pakistan cricket history, Babar has scored heavily for the national team ever since his international debut in 2015.

Advertisement

The flamboyant batter recently became the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in T20Is and if he continues his run-scoring form then he is also on course to break the national ODI and Test records.

ALSO READ UAE Offers to Host Pakistan-India Series

Babar’s fan following has reached new heights after Pakistan’s exceptional performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup and he has inspired the next generation of cricketers to perform like him at the biggest stage. While Babar might be an idol for thousands of young cricketers, Babar recently revealed his own cricketing idol.

Pakistan Cricket Board recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where they asked Babar to respond to the most googled questions about him. One of the questions in the video was about Babar Azam’s cricketing idol.

Babar said that his idol while growing up was former South African batter, AB de Villiers. Babar said that he followed de Villiers from the very start of his international career and has also tried to copy his batting style. Babar added that the explosive South African batter is one of the best players he has seen in his life and he has always followed his playing style.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Opens Up on His Wedding Plans

Babar recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to AB de Villiers as the South African great recently announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Babar wished de Villiers a happy retirement and thanked him for his contribution to the game. Babar tweeted that AB was his childhood inspiration and appreciated his welcoming nature.