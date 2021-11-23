Chery Pakistan to Launch its Vehicles by June 2022

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) finally seems to be fast-tracking the introduction of Chery Motors in Pakistan. It recently notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will launch the Chery passenger vehicles in the country by June 2022.

The notice highlighted that the company is currently involved in various pre-launch activities and is working on the establishment of a solid dealership network besides upgrading its existing vehicle production facility to locally assemble them.

GNL has not disclosed when the Chery vehicles will be debuted in Pakistan but the notice particularized that they will be launched before the end of the current fiscal year.

The company has also released several promotional videos for the Tiggo 4 SUV, the Tiggo 7 SUV, the Exceed TX SUV, and the Arrizo 5 Sedan on its social media pages, showing the owners of the Chery vehicles as vibrant, youthful, and outgoing people, which alludes to GNL’s target audience.

The video also predominantly includes SUVs, implying that GNL will primarily target Pakistan’s expanding crossover SUV market. However, its success and popularity will be highly dependent on the price point of its offered vehicles as car-buyers are still clamoring for vehicles that offer strong value for money.

The new Chery vehicles promise a lot in terms of modern technology and features, which implies that GNL will be a formidable foe in the growing automotive market of Pakistan.