MG Teases Arrival of New “Biggest Automotive Spectacle”

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has sparked the interest of car lovers and casual car buyers in Pakistan once again with a cryptic message on its Facebook page. The image in the post shows a dark silhouette of a vehicle, and the text reads: “ARE YOU READY FOR THE BIGGEST AUTOMOTIVE SPECTACLE OF THE YEAR? 3 DAYS TO GO”.

MG recently displayed several vehicles at dealerships across Pakistan, including the MG GT and the HS 2.0T AWD in Sialkot, the MG 6 in Faisalabad, the MG RX8 in Karachi, and the HS PHEV at a dealership in Lahore. The image only hints at a reveal, which implies that another new vehicle may be displayed at local dealerships.

Although the company is keeping a tight lid on the details, all the signs in the teaser image point to the new MG 3. The way the company has highlighted “3 days to go” and that it will be “the biggest automotive spectacle” are a play on the popularity of the car, and the round silhouette of the vehicle is a giveaway that the car being referred to is the MG 3.

Earlier this year, Javed Afridi posted an image of the car on his social media account and asked for suggestions for a price range for it. The post duly received a lot of attention from Afridi’s social media followers who expressed a good deal of interest in the MG 3.

Besides being a competitor of the Suzuki Swift and the Proton Saga, the MG 3 is a subcompact hatchback that has garnered a lot of popularity in several markets. It is available in the international market with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 137 Nm of torque, and is mated t0 a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Afridi hinted in his latest tweet that the MG 3 may be offered for lower than Rs. 2 million, but not much can be said about whether the company is still willing to do so. Nonetheless, the recent teaser has everyone excited, and especially those who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the MG 3 in Pakistan.