Where to Find Locally Assembled Proton Saga

After a long wait and a lot of speculations, the locally assembled units of Proton Saga have finally been made available at dealerships across Pakistan.

About two weeks ago, photos of a car carrier loaded with Proton Saga units surfaced online, hinting that the vehicles might finally be headed to the dealerships. The latest social media update from the company has affirmed that locally assembled units of Saga have indeed reached dealerships across Pakistan.

The following is the official list of dealerships where the Proton Saga is available for sale right now:

The Saga was launched in Pakistan earlier this year to compete with the likes of Suzuki Swift. It is offered in three variants, all of which are equipped with one engine option – a naturally-aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox (depending on the variant).

The car is equipped with basic features such as dual front airbags, ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors, a seven-inch Smart Infotainment System, an anti-lock braking system, DRLs, stability control, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera. The local units also have some improvements over the CBUs such as:

A center console with an armrest to enhance comfort

Front parking sensors for parking ease

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guard for the bonnet

NVH guard on the boot lid

A strut tower brace to minimize body-roll

Of all new cars, the Saga was among the most eagerly awaited ones, the other one being the MG 3, as it is a breath of fresh air in a car market dominated by expensive sedans and SUVs. With prices between Rs. 1.925 million and Rs. 2.425 million, it is still the cheapest sedan in the market given the comfort, features, and practicality that it offers.