Is Changan Pakistan Launching a Midsize Crossover SUV?

Crossover SUVs are all the rage these days around the world as well as in Pakistan due to their value proposition and practicality. While the new automakers are rushing after the success of the SUV segment in Pakistan, some companies are perhaps waiting for the opportunity to put their cards on the table. One of such carmakers is Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML).

Reports of the company gearing up to launch a new SUV in Pakistan have been around for quite some time, albeit no official word from the company. However, MCML recently revealed a few sketches of an SUV that is set for launch in Pakistan soon.

According to industry sources, Pakistan will be the first market outside of China, where this new SUV will be launched. Also, MCML will supply the Right Hand Drive (RHD) variants of this vehicle to other markets around the world.

Although the company has not revealed which vehicle it will be launching here, most of the signs point toward Oshan X7. Although not quite the head-turner like the Uni T or the Uni K, it managed to garner some popularity after news reports of its impending launch, which surfaced a few months ago.

Not to be confused with the BMW X7, the Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV that competes against the Kia Sorento, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and the Toyota Fortuner. It has been positioned as an upmarket SUV from Changan’s sub-brand with the name Oshan.

The X7 can be had with two variants of a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The one in the base variant makes 178 hp and 265 Nm of torque, and the one in the X7 Plus makes 188 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The former is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic, while X7 Plus can be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox only.

The X7 is offered with several modern features, including level-2.5 autonomous driving capability, adaptive cruise control, ESC, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, lane departure warning and keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning (front and rear), modern infotainment and driver’s display units, a panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags.

Although the SUV market of Pakistan is growing at a rapid pace with names such as MG HS and Kia Sportage being the leaders, the Oshan X7 is likely to interest car lovers due to its catchy design and cutting-edge features. However, its pricing will also play a crucial role in its demand.