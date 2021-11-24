Babar Azam is Now the Only Batter in Top 10 Across All Formats

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has established himself as one of the best batters in the world after commanding performances in all three formats over the past few years. The flamboyant batter has already broken a number of national batting records and is well on his way to breaking international batting records across all formats.

There has been a debate in the cricketing fraternity that the ‘Fab 4’ consisting of Indian star batter, Virat Kohli, England Test captain, Joe Root, New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, and Australian batter, Steve Smith should now be called ‘Fab 5’. The Pakistani captain has let his bat do the talking and has surpassed the other four batters as probably the best batter currently across all formats.

The 27-year old is currently ranked as the number one batter in the world in the ODI and T20I formats while he is ranked at 7th in the Test format. No other batter in the world is currently within the top 10 rankings across all formats.

Virat Kohli was the only other batter to be included in the top 10 across all formats but his average performances in the T20I format has seen him drop out of the top 10 in the shortest format of the game in the latest rankings released by International Cricket Council.

Here are the rankings for all three formats:

Test Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Joe Root 903 2 Kane Williamson 901 3 Steve Smith 891 4 Marnus Labuschagne 878 5 Rohit Sharma 813 6 Virat Kohli 783 7 Babar Azam 749 8 David Warner 724 9 Quinton De Kock 717 10 Henry Nicholls 714

ODI Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 873 2 Virat Kohli 844 3 Rohit Sharma 813 4 Ross Taylor 801 5 Aaron Finch 779 6 Jonny Bairstow 775 7 David Warner 762 8 Shai Hope 758 9 Kane Williamson 754 10 Quinton De Kock 747

T20I Rankings