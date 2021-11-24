Babar Azam is Now the Only Batter in Top 10 Across All Formats

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has established himself as one of the best batters in the world after commanding performances in all three formats over the past few years. The flamboyant batter has already broken a number of national batting records and is well on his way to breaking international batting records across all formats.
There has been a debate in the cricketing fraternity that the ‘Fab 4’ consisting of Indian star batter, Virat Kohli, England Test captain, Joe Root, New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, and Australian batter, Steve Smith should now be called ‘Fab 5’. The Pakistani captain has let his bat do the talking and has surpassed the other four batters as probably the best batter currently across all formats.
The 27-year old is currently ranked as the number one batter in the world in the ODI and T20I formats while he is ranked at 7th in the Test format. No other batter in the world is currently within the top 10 rankings across all formats.
Virat Kohli was the only other batter to be included in the top 10 across all formats but his average performances in the T20I format has seen him drop out of the top 10 in the shortest format of the game in the latest rankings released by International Cricket Council.
Here are the rankings for all three formats:
Test Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Joe Root
|903
|2
|Kane Williamson
|901
|3
|Steve Smith
|891
|4
|Marnus Labuschagne
|878
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|813
|6
|Virat Kohli
|783
|7
|Babar Azam
|749
|8
|David Warner
|724
|9
|Quinton De Kock
|717
|10
|Henry Nicholls
|714
ODI Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|844
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|813
|4
|Ross Taylor
|801
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Shai Hope
|758
|9
|Kane Williamson
|754
|10
|Quinton De Kock
|747
T20I Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|809
|2
|Dawid Malan
|805
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|Mohammad Rizwan
|735
|5
|KL Rahul
|729
|6
|Aaron Finch
|709
|7
|Devon Conway
|703
|8
|Jos Buttler
|674
|9
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|669
|10
|Martin Guptill
|658