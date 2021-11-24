Faheem Ashraf Says He Can be Pakistan’s Next Abdul Razzaq

Faheem Ashraf has established himself as an integral part of the current Pakistan Test team. Faheem’s brilliant form in the longest format of the game has been one of the highlights of the Pakistan Test team over the past year and he is determined to continue his rich vein of form in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Wants to Restructure National High Performance Center

The 27-year old said that he has been focused on improving every aspect of his game and has spent a lot of time with coaches to improve his batting and bowling. He said that during his rehabilitation from injury last year, he spent a lot of time with former players including Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shahid Aslam in order to improve his technique and work on his weaknesses.

Faheem said that his aim is to be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders and wants people to mention his name alongside former greats, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood, once he retires from international cricket.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals His Cricketing Idol

Faheem revealed that in order to improve his batting, he tries to emulate Babar Azam and Virat Kohli while former Pakistani pacers, Umar Gul and Mohammad Amir, are his idols in the bowling department. Faheem said that the current Pakistani spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali inspire him a lot as well and he is learning his craft from the best in the business.

The all-rounder will be seen in action as the Pakistan team goes head to head against Bangladesh in the first Test of the series. The match is scheduled to start on 26 November at Chittagong.