Responsible Use of Social Media is of Utmost Necessity: IT Minister

The government conveyed to the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) comprising global digital media giants that responsible use of social media platforms is of utmost necessity.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held a virtual meeting with AIC member companies’ representatives led by its Managing Director Jeff Paine.

The meeting discussed matters related to digitalization, responsible use of social media platforms, digital rights, and e-safety in detail.

AIC’s membership includes Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, X, Yahoo, LinkedIn, and others.

While talking to AIC’s member companies representatives, Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that steps are underway for digitalization in the country, adding that the government is committed to digital transformation.

She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the private sector is being fully supported. The Public-Private dialogue platform will be launched very soon, she added.

Shaza Fatima said that work is going on on different policies. She said that the government is focused on the development of the youth and their capacity building by equipping them with digital skills.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.